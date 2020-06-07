UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Coronavirus Deaths Reach 40,542 - Health Department

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

UK's Coronavirus Deaths Reach 40,542 - Health Department

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Further 77 people have died from the new coronavirus in the United Kingdom, taking the toll to 40,542, the Department of Health and Social Care said Sunday.

"As of 5pm on 6 June, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 40,542 have sadly died," the health authority tweeted.

With another 1,325 people testing positive for the virus, the total count is now 286,194.

More than 5.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country since the start of the outbreak, over 142,000 of them on Saturday.

Related Topics

Died United Kingdom June Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

58 minutes ago

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

2 hours ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

3 hours ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.