LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Further 77 people have died from the new coronavirus in the United Kingdom, taking the toll to 40,542, the Department of Health and Social Care said Sunday.

"As of 5pm on 6 June, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 40,542 have sadly died," the health authority tweeted.

With another 1,325 people testing positive for the virus, the total count is now 286,194.

More than 5.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country since the start of the outbreak, over 142,000 of them on Saturday.