UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 34,466 - Health Department

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:21 PM

UK's Coronavirus Deaths Rise to 34,466 - Health Department

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United Kingdom rose by 468 from the previous reporting period, the Health Department said Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United Kingdom rose by 468 from the previous reporting period, the Health Department said Saturday.

"As of 5pm on 15 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 34,466 have sadly died," it said in a statement on Twitter.

A total of 240,161 people in the UK have tested positive for COVID-19 after 2,489,563 tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 3,451 from the day before.

Related Topics

UK Twitter Died United Kingdom May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says 30 trains would be made operat ..

1 hour ago

Tourists back in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay as domestic ..

2 minutes ago

Over 4 kg charas recovered from two drug peddlers

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments Coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Bundesliga 2 returns to action in Germany

2 minutes ago

Bundesliga becomes first top football league to re ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.