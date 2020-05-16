The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United Kingdom rose by 468 from the previous reporting period, the Health Department said Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United Kingdom rose by 468 from the previous reporting period, the Health Department said Saturday.

"As of 5pm on 15 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 34,466 have sadly died," it said in a statement on Twitter.

A total of 240,161 people in the UK have tested positive for COVID-19 after 2,489,563 tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 3,451 from the day before.