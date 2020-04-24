(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The United Kingdom is set to become the fifth country with over 20,000 coronavirus fatalities as 684 additional hospital deaths have taken the total to 19,506, the Department of Health said in its daily update.

"As of 5 pm [04:00 GMT] on 23 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 19,506 have sadly died," the department said.

The total infected, 143,464 with 5,386 new cases, were tallied on Friday morning.

The UK's coronavirus counting system has been subject of much scrutiny, as reporters believe the death toll is much higher since the health services only officially register deaths in hospitals.

No data on the number of people who have recovered from the disease is shared either.

According to The Guardian, the death toll over the past 24 hours is closer to 768 as an additional 84 people have died since the update mark.