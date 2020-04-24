UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Coronavirus Hospital Death Toll Exceeds 19,500 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

UK's Coronavirus Hospital Death Toll Exceeds 19,500 - Authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The United Kingdom is set to become the fifth country with over 20,000 coronavirus fatalities as 684 additional hospital deaths have taken the total to 19,506, the Department of Health said in its daily update.

"As of 5 pm [04:00 GMT] on 23 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 19,506 have sadly died," the department said.

The total infected, 143,464 with 5,386 new cases, were tallied on Friday morning.

The UK's coronavirus counting system has been subject of much scrutiny, as reporters believe the death toll is much higher since the health services only officially register deaths in hospitals.

No data on the number of people who have recovered from the disease is shared either.

According to The Guardian, the death toll over the past 24 hours is closer to 768 as an additional 84 people have died since the update mark.

Related Topics

UK Died United Kingdom April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

1 minute ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

2 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.