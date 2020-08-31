UrduPoint.com
UK's COVID-19 Cases Rise By 1,406 To 335,873 With Two New Deaths - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:35 PM

A further 1,406 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom over the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of cases to 335,873, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) A further 1,406 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom over the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of cases to 335,873, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Monday.

The government body also confirmed that the country's death toll now stands at 41,501 after another two patients died within 28 days of their first positive test result for the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, the seventh consecutive day with more than 1,000 daily cases in the UK, a total of 764 were in hospital beds, including 60 on ventilators, the official report added.

