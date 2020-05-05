UrduPoint.com
UK's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 30,000 Becoming Highest In Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:03 PM

The United Kingdom has confirmed over 30,000 cumulative coronavirus-related deaths, thus surpassing the COVID-19 death tolls in Italy and Spain that have been the most affected by the disease in Europe, official statistic showed on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United Kingdom has confirmed over 30,000 cumulative coronavirus-related deaths, thus surpassing the COVID-19 death tolls in Italy and Spain that have been the most affected by the disease in Europe, official statistic showed on Tuesday.

According to the ONS, England and Wales have recorded 29,648 COVID-19 fatalities, according of the Office for National Statistics' data collected by March 24.

Meanwhile, the Scottish and North Ireland's health authorities have so far confirmed 1,620 and 404 deaths, respectively, as of Tuesday.

The UK's coronavirus-related deaths number exceeds the tally in Italy, that has registered 29,079 fatalities, and Spain that has recorded 25,613 deaths.

According to the UK government update, the country has so far confirmed a total of over 190,000 COVID-19 cases.

