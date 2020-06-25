UrduPoint.com
UK's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 149 Over Past 24 Hours To 43,230 - Department Of Health

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 149 over the preceding 24 hours to 43,230, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said on Thursday, ahead of the government's plans to further ease lockdown measures.

The latest increase to the death toll is slightly below the 154 deaths reported on Wednesday, and the 171 new deaths confirmed on Tuesday, according to the department's daily statistical bulletin.

Public health officials also confirmed 1,118 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall case total to 307,980. This rise is a significant jump from the 653 new positive tests reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his intentions from July 4 to ease a significant number of the lockdown measures that remain in place in England. The required level of social distancing is expected to be cut from two meters (six feet six inches) to one meter, and hairdressers, theaters, and cinemas are expected to reopen.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) has reported significantly higher death figures than the UK government. As many as 54,000 deaths involving the coronavirus disease have been reported in the UK as of June 12, according to figures released by the statistical office. 

