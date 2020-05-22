LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United Kingdom has reported a further 351 deaths from the coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 36,393, Home Secretary Priti Patel said at a briefing on Friday.

The overall case total in the UK now stands at 254,195, an increase of 3,287 from the day before.

Public health authorities in the UK announced 338 deaths and 2,615 active cases on Thursday.

As part of the government's first stage of easing the COVID-19 lockdown measures, which entered force on March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged those who are unable to work from home to begin returning to their jobs as the country seeks to reopen the economy.