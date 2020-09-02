UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - Health Authorities

Another 10 people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the country's death toll to 41,514, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Another 10 people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the country's death toll to 41,514, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Wednesday.

The official figures also show that a further 1,508 people tested positive for the COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, meaning that more than 1,000 new cases have been recorded for nine consecutive days.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed infections now stand at 338,676, the governments COVID-19 dashboard added.