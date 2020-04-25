UrduPoint.com
UK's COVID-19 Deaths Top 20,000 As 813 Fatalities Recorded In 24 Hours - Health Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:52 PM

UK's COVID-19 Deaths Top 20,000 as 813 Fatalities Recorded in 24 Hours - Health Department

The number of COVID-19 hospital deaths in the United Kingdom has surpassed 20,000 after 813 new fatalities have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 hospital deaths in the United Kingdom has surpassed 20,000 after 813 new fatalities have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday.

This is an increase from the 684 new deaths reported on Friday. The death toll now stands at 20,319.

The case count has risen by 4,913 to 148,377, which is a decrease from the 5,386 new cases registered a day before.

