UK's COVID-19 Hospital Deaths Rise By 847 To 14,576 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:56 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of hospital deaths from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has reached 14,576 with an additional 847 deaths counted over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care said Friday.

Just under 5,600 new cases of infection have been confirmed as of 9 a.m. in London (10:00 GMT), taking the total to 108,692.

The United Kingdom only counts the number of coronavirus patients who died of the disease in hospitals, leaving many to speculate the true death toll may be much higher.

The health authorities also share no data on recovered patients.

