UrduPoint.com

UK's Covid Infections Hit Record High As Free Tests End

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:57 PM

UK's Covid infections hit record high as free tests end

Rates of Covid infection have hit a record high in the UK, official data showed Friday, just as free government testing ended for millions in England

London, April 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Rates of Covid infection have hit a record high in the UK, official data showed Friday, just as free government testing ended for millions in England.

Some 4.9 million people in the UK are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, or 600,000 more than the previous week, the latest survey by the Office for National Statistics said.

It said one in 13 people in England are estimated to have had Covid during that week, up from one in 16 the week before.

The rate in Scotland was higher still, at one in 12.

"The rapid rise continues to be fuelled by the growth of the Omicron BA.2 variant across the UK," ONS senior statistician Kara Steel said.

Tim Spector, a professor of epidemiology at King's College London, told Times Radio the timing of the government's end of free testing in England "couldn't really be worse".

From Friday, most people in England have to pay for their own lateral-flow test kits for Covid. Free testing will only be available in healthcare settings.

General free tests will continue for now in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own health policy.

Related Topics

London Wales Ireland United Kingdom March From Government Million

Recent Stories

PTI wins Largam Tehsil in Dir Upper

PTI wins Largam Tehsil in Dir Upper

1 minute ago
 121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 Modern training of policemen is need of the time: ..

Modern training of policemen is need of the time: Khalid Abbas

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Rahe Haq Party wins Tehsil Council Lower ..

Pakistan Rahe Haq Party wins Tehsil Council Lower Orakzai

1 minute ago
 PA panel discusses performance of Population Welfa ..

PA panel discusses performance of Population Welfare Dept

4 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Confirms Taliban Released Detained ..

US State Dept. Confirms Taliban Released Detained Afghan-American Naval Reservis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.