UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country has increased by 324 to 38,161 over the past 24 hours

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country has increased by 324 to 38,161 over the past 24 hours.

The Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday that, according to its study, the UK had a higher rate of excess deaths per million people than Italy, Spain, and the United States, all of which have been considered to be epicenters of the coronavirus disease outbreak.

On Thursday, the UK reported the daily increase in COVID-19 fatalities of 377, stating that 1,877 more people tested positive for the disease over the day.

According to Sunak, a total of 2,095 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the UK in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 271,222.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the reopening of non-essential shops starting June 15, as part of gradual relaxation of lockdown.