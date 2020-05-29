UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Death Toll From COVID Rises By 324 Surpassing 38,000 - Finance Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:21 PM

UK's Death Toll from COVID Rises by 324 Surpassing 38,000 - Finance Minister

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country has increased by 324 to 38,161 over the past 24 hours

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country has increased by 324 to 38,161 over the past 24 hours.

The Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday that, according to its study, the UK had a higher rate of excess deaths per million people than Italy, Spain, and the United States, all of which have been considered to be epicenters of the coronavirus disease outbreak.

On Thursday, the UK reported the daily increase in COVID-19 fatalities of 377, stating that 1,877 more people tested positive for the disease over the day.

According to Sunak, a total of 2,095 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the UK in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 271,222.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the reopening of non-essential shops starting June 15, as part of gradual relaxation of lockdown.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Spain Italy United States June All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises women&#039;s contribution t ..

1 hour ago

Plane crash report to be submitted before Parliame ..

3 minutes ago

Sotheby's New York spring sales set for London, wi ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Citizens Must Avoid Visiting Minneapolis A ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Down on Friday, But En ..

6 minutes ago

CII chairman condoles the demise of Maulana Sialvi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.