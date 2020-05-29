MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Health authorities in the United Kingdom have reported a further 377 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 412 the day before, taking the death toll to 37,837 people, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said in a situation update on Thursday.

"As of 5pm on 27 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, 37,837 have died. This new figure includes deaths in all settings, not just in hospitals," the health department said, clarifying that the death toll breaks down to 30,391 coronavirus-related fatalities in hospitals and 7,446 in other settings, such as residential care establishments.

The overall number of confirmed cases has increased by 1,877 to a total of 269,127, according to the update.

UK health authorities have conducted a total of 3,918,079 tests, with 119,587 tests conducted over the past day, as stated in the update.

UK Department of Health does not normally provide information about the number of recoveries in its daily updates.