UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Decision To Increase Nuclear Potential 'Unmotivated' - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:45 PM

UK's Decision to Increase Nuclear Potential 'Unmotivated' - Russian Foreign Ministry

The United Kingdom's decision to increase nuclear potential is "unmotivated," "politically harmful" and undermines efforts to strengthen global stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United Kingdom's decision to increase nuclear potential is "unmotivated," "politically harmful" and undermines efforts to strengthen global stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the new UK defense strategy, the post-Brexit UK will increase the limit from 180 to 260 warheads, in light of the "evolving security environment."

"This decision is unmotivated, politically harmful, it can be said that it is even harmful from the point of view of the task of strengthening international stability and security.

The arguments given in support of [decision] are false," Ryabkov said, adding that the closest ally of the United States made a "serious blow to the very concept of arms control."

The diplomat also said that London's decision undermined the unity of five recognized nuclear-weapon states in defending positive approaches in the field of arms control.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear London United Kingdom United States From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

IEA Slightly Upgrades Forecast for World Oil Deman ..

3 minutes ago

China building world's largest refracting telescop ..

3 minutes ago

Food security, economic stability new addition to ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese COVID-19 drug candidate undergoes clinical ..

5 minutes ago

About 51 pc up-gradation work of Skardu-Jaglot Roa ..

5 minutes ago

CTD arrests two terror suspects in lahore

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.