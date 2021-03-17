The United Kingdom's decision to increase nuclear potential is "unmotivated," "politically harmful" and undermines efforts to strengthen global stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United Kingdom's decision to increase nuclear potential is "unmotivated," "politically harmful" and undermines efforts to strengthen global stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the new UK defense strategy, the post-Brexit UK will increase the limit from 180 to 260 warheads, in light of the "evolving security environment."

"This decision is unmotivated, politically harmful, it can be said that it is even harmful from the point of view of the task of strengthening international stability and security.

The arguments given in support of [decision] are false," Ryabkov said, adding that the closest ally of the United States made a "serious blow to the very concept of arms control."

The diplomat also said that London's decision undermined the unity of five recognized nuclear-weapon states in defending positive approaches in the field of arms control.