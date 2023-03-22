UrduPoint.com

UK's Delivery Of Depleted Uranium Shells Will Affect Ukraine Agricultural Sector - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

UK's Delivery of Depleted Uranium Shells Will Affect Ukraine Agricultural Sector - Lavrov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The use of depleted uranium ammunition in Ukraine will affect the country's agriculture sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks.

"The use of depleted uranium ammunition will dramatically reduce, or maybe even not preserve at all Ukraine's ability to produce high-quality uninfected food," Lavrov told a press conference.

The minister added that London's decision to deliver depleted uranium shells to Kiev is a step toward escalation of the conflict.

