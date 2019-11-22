UrduPoint.com
UK's Eastbourne Seaside Resort Evacuated as Fire Breaks Out - Sussex Fire Services

Firefighting operations are underway in one of the hotels of Eastbourne, a resort town on the south coast of the United Kingdom in the county of East Sussex, the county's Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Firefighting operations are underway in one of the hotels of Eastbourne, a resort town on the south coast of the United Kingdom in the county of East Sussex, the county's Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on Friday.

"We were called at 8.52 this morning [08:52 GMT], 22 November 2019 to reports of a fire in a basement at The Claremont hotel. The hotel has been evacuated and everyone has been accounted for. There are no reports of injuries," the service said.

According to the statement, twelve fire engines have been dispatched at the scene and are currently using breathing apparatus and main jets to tackle the "serious fire.

"

The statement advised people to avoid the Eastbourne seafront. Nearby roads reportedly remain closed, and local media say that residents have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

Photo- and video- footage from the scene show the hotel's roof engulfed in a massive dark-gray smoke and blaze.

Eastbourne is a popular leisure destination thanks to its beaches and well-developed hospitality infrastructure. The Claremont hotel is located right on the seafront in line with a dozen other hotels.

