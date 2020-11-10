UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Education Watchdog Says Children Hardest Hit By Pandemic Regressing In Basic Skills

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:10 PM

UK's Education Watchdog Says Children Hardest Hit by Pandemic Regressing in Basic Skills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Children in the United Kingdom who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic are regressing in basic skills as a result of school closures and restrictions on movement, the UK's education watchdog Ofsted said in a fresh report on Tuesday.

Ofsted conducted more than 900 visits to education and social care providers in September and October, and the results revealed that some children were struggling to cope with the loss of full-time in-class education.

"We were told of older children losing stamina when it came to reading and writing; some who had lost physical fitness; and others showing signs of mental distress, including an increase in eating disorders and self-harm," Amanda Spielman, the UK's chief inspector of education, said in a commentary that accompanied the report.

In some cases, Ofsted inspectors found that young children, whose parents had difficulty in gaining time off work to provide full-time care, had lost their ability to conduct tasks such as eating with a knife and fork. 

The watchdog said that children with good support structures around them had shown progress despite the disruption caused to classes.

As the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit this past spring, many schools in the United Kingdom moved to remote learning, although the children of essential frontline workers were permitted to receive in-class teaching.

On Monday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care registered 21,350 new cases of COVID-19, taking the country's case total above 1.2 million.

Related Topics

Education Young Progress Reading United Kingdom September October Million

Recent Stories

Pak-Russia Special Forces Joint Exercise DRUZHBA-V ..

11 seconds ago

Pakistan records 23 more deaths due to Covid-19

21 minutes ago

UAE has taken effective steps to deal with Coronav ..

26 minutes ago

PM to attend 20th SCO Council of Heads of State vi ..

35 minutes ago

Balochistan and Central Punjab fined for slow over ..

45 minutes ago

PCB and Pakistan Polio Programme team up to fight ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.