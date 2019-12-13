UrduPoint.com
 UK’s Elections: At Least 15 Pakistanis Elected As MPs

Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:23 PM

Naz Shah of Labour Party and Sajid Javid of Conservative Party are also among the winners.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) At least 15 Pakistan-born-British citizens grabbed victory in recently held general elections of the United Kingdom, the British media reported here on Friday.

According to the reports, Conservative Party’s Sajid Javid returned as the MP for Bromsgrove by bagging 6,533 votes. Naz Shah of Labour Party also notched her victory for third consecutive time from Bradford West. Khalid Mahmood also won the seat as Birmingham MP. The reports said that Yasmin Qureshi who contested elections on the ticket of Labor Party also made her way to victory from Bolton South East while Imran Hussain and Rehman Chishti from Labor’s party also won the seats from their respective areas.

Tahir Ali and Zara Sultana also won elections from Birmingham Hall Green and Coventry South respectively. From Meridian, Saqib Bhatti was elected as MP of the British parliament.

It may be mentioned here that Conservative Party supported Pakistan for Kashmir caused and raised voice in the favour of Kashmiri people. Indian-born-British nationals, however, ran campaign against Conservatives just for raising voice for Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

