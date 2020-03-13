(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The United Kingdom's Electoral Commission asked the government on Thursday to push back upcoming local elections from May to the fall amid the coronavirus spread fears.

Currently, local elections in England, including the London mayoral race, are scheduled for May 7.

"We've written to the UK Government to recommend that the May polls be postponed until the autumn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This is due to growing risks to the delivery of the polls & to mitigate the impact on voters, campaigners & electoral administrators," the commission wrote on Twitter.

As of Thursday, the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the UK has jumped to 596. Ten people have died.

The virus spread across over 110 countries, meanwhile, prompted the World Health Organization on Wednesday to call it a pandemic.