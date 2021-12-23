UrduPoint.com

UK's Energy Bills Could Increase By 50% In 2022 - Trade Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:27 PM

UK's Energy Bills Could Increase by 50% in 2022 - Trade Body

UK energy chief executive Emma Pinchbeck on Thursday warned that customers could be faced with energy bills up to 50% higher next year unless the government intervenes to address soaring wholesale global gas prices

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) UK energy chief executive Emma Pinchbeck on Thursday warned that customers could be faced with energy bills up to 50% higher next year unless the government intervenes to address soaring wholesale global gas prices.

"It's looking pretty serious for the spring. Domestic energy bills are going to go up 45-50%," the head of the trade body told BBC Radio 4's Today program.

She said the UK government should follow the example of other European governments that have cut taxes and asked large users from the industrial and commercial sectors to reduce demand in order to ease the impact on the domestic sector.

"We are asking our Treasury to intervene as other governments have. When it comes to bills, it's worth remembering that less than a fifth is in the control of suppliers," Pinchbeck said.

The UK's price cap on energy bills stops suppliers from immediately passing those costs on to their customers, but on October 1, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets set a record cap of 1,277 ($1,714).

Despite the cap price increase, which is expected to go even higher on April 1, more than 20 large and small energy companies have been forced out of the market in the UK, forcing the regulator to find new suppliers for over 2 million households.

Related Topics

Electricity Price United Kingdom April October Gas Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.