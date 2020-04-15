UrduPoint.com
UK's Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser Slams Johnson For 'Too Late' Response To Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:49 PM

The incumbent UK government has failed to take action to tackle the coronavirus pandemic "until too late," Sir David King, the chief scientific adviser to the UK cabinet from 2000-2007, told London-based LBC radio station on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom has updated its COVID-19 case count by over 4,600 to 98,476. The number of hospital deaths from the virus has risen by 761 to 12,868.

"I'm very saddened by the predicament we're in. Why we didn't respond so much sooner once this epidemic broke out in China, I simply don't know. And I say this because in 2006, we published a report on actions needed to deal with a pandemic and in that report, we showed that if an outbreak occurred of any new virus of this kind anywhere in the world, within three months, due to air travel, it would be everywhere in the world," King said.

According to King, the cabinet failed to manage the situation "until too late," and "every day's delay has resulted in further deaths in the United Kingdom."

He linked the country's inability to take swift action in countering the epidemic to the austerity policies, which were put in place by the Conservative cabinet back in 2010.

The ex-top scientific aide suggested that the government now step up actions and launch testing on a much wider scale.

