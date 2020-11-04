(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Wednesday that incumbent US President Donald Trump would take on a more radical and unconstrained governing approach in his second term if he won the election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Wednesday that incumbent US President Donald Trump would take on a more radical and unconstrained governing approach in his second term if he won the election.

"I think Donald Trump's second term is Donald Trump with a straightjacket removed. It's Donald Trump able to keep the promises that he has made to the electorate here in America. Donald Trump's second term will really take on the swamp. ... Donald Trump in term two will see a much more radical president, unconstrained in every way.

And maybe � just maybe � he can make Americans believe that Washington is no longer working against them," Farage told the ITV news outlet.

The politician has previously called Trump a true friend of the United Kingdom because he supported Brexit.

The vote count in the United States is still underway. According to Fox News, Democrat candidate Joe Biden has secured 238 electoral college votes, while Trump has won 213. Either candidate needs at least 270 electoral college votes in order to win the White House.