Hartlepool, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Eurosceptic populist leader Nigel Farage on Monday said his Brexit Party would not field candidates in Conservative-held seats at next month's election , after concerns about splitting the "leave" vote

"The Brexit Party will not contest the 317 seats the Conservatives won at the last election," he said on the campaign trail in Hartlepool, northeast England.