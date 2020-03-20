(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Farnborough International Airshow, initially scheduled to take place in July, has been canceled due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, organizers announced in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Farnborough International Airshow, initially scheduled to take place in July, has been canceled due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, organizers announced in a statement on Friday.

"It is with great regret that we announce the Farnborough International Airshow 2020, due to take place in July, is cancelled," the statement read.

Organizers cited the heightened risk to exhibitors, members of staff and the general public who attend the biennial event in the United Kingdom.

The next edition of the international air show will take place in 2022, organizers stated.

At the previous edition of the aviation trade fair in 2018, more than 1,400 commercial aircraft worth a total of $154 billion were ordered.

The announcement is the latest blow to the aviation industry, which has been one of the most severely affected amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines across the world have been forced to cancel flights and there have been warnings of severe employee layoffs.

On Thursday, the International Air Transport Association estimated that emergency aid of $200 billion is required to save the airline industry, as air traffic in some European markets has declined by 90 percent compared to the previous year.