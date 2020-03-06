LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the United Kingdom, the country's Royal Berkshire Hospital said on Thursday.

"Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus," the hospital said in a statement.

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, in his turn, said that the patient was probably infected with the virus in the UK, adding that the authorities were currently tracking those who had contact with the person.

As of Thursday, London has confirmed 115 COVID-19 cases in the country. On a global scale, the virus has already infected more than 95,000 people, and over 3,200 people have died. Meanwhile, about 53,400 have recovered.