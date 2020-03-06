UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's First Death From Coronavirus Disease Confirmed - Local Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

UK's First Death From Coronavirus Disease Confirmed - Local Hospital

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the United Kingdom, the country's Royal Berkshire Hospital said on Thursday.

"Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus," the hospital said in a statement.

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, in his turn, said that the patient was probably infected with the virus in the UK, adding that the authorities were currently tracking those who had contact with the person.

As of Thursday, London has confirmed 115 COVID-19 cases in the country. On a global scale, the virus has already infected more than 95,000 people, and over 3,200 people have died. Meanwhile, about 53,400 have recovered.

Related Topics

Died London United Kingdom From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

23 minutes ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

23 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

53 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

53 minutes ago

Communication is the best tool to address environm ..

53 minutes ago

Minister commends WWF efforts to combat climate ch ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.