UK's Foreign Office, Media Rally For Navalny On 1-Year Anniversary Of Alleged Poisoning

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The British government and media rallied behind imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny on Friday, with the Foreign Office dredging up old accusations against Moscow and The Guardian, giving the activist a platform to voice his grievances.

Exactly one year ago, Navalny fell ill on a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, he was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital, where he recuperated from the incident. The German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. This led a number of countries and media outlets to allege foul play by Moscow, despite Moscow's multiple statements to the contrary.

"One year ago, Russia used a Novichok chemical weapon on the opposition leader Alexey," the Foreign Office tweeted, describing the situation as "utterly deplorable & a violation of international law.

The Guardian published on Thursday an exclusive article in which Navalny called for personal sanctions against Russian "oligarchs," blaming Western law enforcement agencies allegedly treating corrupt foreign officials with too much lenience. The 45-year-old described corruption as the main source of the world's ills, from recent developments in Afghanistan to wildfires in Siberia.

In January, Navalny was arrested upon arrival to Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment and fully recovered from the alleged poisoning. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple breaches of probation and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison. Navalny is serving his prison sentence in the Vladimir region.

