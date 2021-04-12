UrduPoint.com
UK's Former Prime Minister Cameron's Lobbying For Greensill To Be Investigated - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The UK government will launch formal investigation into former prime minister David Cameron's lobbying of the current government for Australian banker and financier Lex Greensill, the Sky news broadcaster reported on Monday.

Calls have been made for an independent review after the Sunday Times and the Financial Times newspapers reported that Cameron had contacted serving ministers and government officials, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, to lobby on behalf of the financier's now insolvent firm Greensill Capital.

Reacting to the media reports on Sunday, the former prime minister said in a statement that he had not broken any code of conduct or government rules in his representations.

"As a former prime minister, I accept that communications with government need to be done through only the most formal of channels, so there can be no room for misinterpretation," he said.

Greensill was an adviser to Cameron's government (2010-2016), and after leaving office, the UK politician in turn became an adviser to the financier's firm, which filed for insolvency earlier this month.

