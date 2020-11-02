UrduPoint.com
UK's Fresh Lockdown Vital To Prevent Daily Deaths From Rising To 4,000 - Health Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The second UK lockdown is necessary to ease the burden on the National Health Service (NHS), because without it, deaths may go up to 4,000 a day, stressing the healthcare system, NHS Test and Trace chief medical adviser Susan Hopkins said on Monday.

Last week, the government announced new lockdown regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

They will come into effect on Thursday and last until December 2.

"If we don't take any action, we will see an increase in rise of deaths, with a peak of 2,000 to 4,000 a day - higher than we saw in April ... We really need to bring the cases lower down in order to protect the NHS over the December/January period," Hopkins told the Sky news channel, adding that she cannot say what will happen afterward.

The United Kingdom has confirmed a total of 1,034,914 coronavirus cases, including 46,717 fatalities.

