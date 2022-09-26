MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Police of the Greater Manchester county in the UK region of North West England on Monday increased patrols around mosques and Islamic centers fearing unrest linked to mass protests in Iran over the death in custody of an Iranian woman.

On Sunday night, the police received a report of a disturbance involving a large group of people at one of Manchester's Islamic centers. As a result of the unrest, one man sustained a small cut to his face, and the walls of the center and a car parked at the entrance were vandalized with graffiti referring to recent events in Iran. One person was arrested, according to the police.

"We understand the concern these incidents will cause our communities so have increased patrols in locations of significance, both to reassure people and keep them safe," Superintendent Ian Jones said in a statement, published by the Greater Manchester Police.

Mass protests swept Iran following the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The woman was detained by Iran's controversial morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison, on September 13. Amini was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation, where she had a heart attack. On September 16, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, suggesting that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media that show them cutting their hair, burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads.

Unconfirmed reports from Iran said that 41 people were killed and about 100 others were injured in violent clashes during the protests.