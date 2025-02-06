London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) London's Grenfell Tower -- scene of Britain's worst residential fire since World War II -- is set to be demolished seven years after 72 people died in a blaze there, survivors and families of victims said Thursday.

Housing Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner "announced her decision about Grenfell Tower to a room full of survivors and next of kin" Wednesday, Grenfell Next of Kin, which represents some families, said in a statement on X.

The decision comes more than seven years after an inferno destroyed the 24-storey block in west London, with the fire, which started in a faulty freezer, spreading rapidly due to highly combustible cladding fixed to the building's exterior.

Rayner will communicate "her decision on the future of the Grenfell Tower" to the bereaved and survivors before making an official announcement, a spokesperson for the housing ministry said.

"This is a deeply personal matter for all those affected, and the deputy prime minister is committed to keeping their voice at the heart of this."

Grenfell United, which represents some of the survivors and families, slammed the decision as "disgraceful" and said victims were ignored by the "short" consultation.

"Today's meeting showed just how upset bereaved and survivors are about not having their views heard or considered in this decision," Grenfell United said on X.

"Ignoring the voices of the bereaved on the future of our loved one's gravesite is disgraceful and unforgivable."

However, Grenfell Next of Kin said it was a "sensitive decision" which "came after a thorough engagement process" and was informed by "safety concerns" surrounding the structural integrity of the scaffolded remains of the building.