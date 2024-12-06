UK's Guardian Agrees Sale Of World's Oldest Sunday Paper
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Guardian Media Group announced Friday it had agreed to sell the world's oldest Sunday newspaper, The Observer, to online news company Tortoise Media, brushing aside strikes by staff.
The announcement by GMG and its owner came despite a 48-hour strike this week by more than 500 journalists at the Guardian daily and Observer opposing the deal.
"The boards of the Guardian Media Group and its owner, the Scott Trust, have in principle approved the sale of The Observer to Tortoise Media," a statement said.
"The new ownership model will protect The Observer's future, championing the voice of liberal values and investing in exceptional journalism," it added.
Tortoise, a "slow news" outlet founded in 2019, had approached GMG with an offer to buy the publication and invest more than £25 million ($32 million) over the next five years in the "editorial and commercial renewal of the title".
Unionised staff members last month voted 93 percent in favour of strike action, accusing the Scott Trust of "betrayal" over the sale.
"I recognise how unsettling this period has been for Observer staff, but we're confident we have agreed the best possible way forward," Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of Guardian News & Media, said in Friday's statement.
Tortoise, run by former BBC News director James Harding, plans to continue publishing The Observer on Sundays and combine it with its own podcasts and live events.
The weekly dates back to 1791.
"This investment will preserve the Observer's 233-year legacy and protect the paper's future," said Anna Bateson, GMG's chief executive.
Following a deal expected to be signed in the coming days, the Scott Trust will invest in Tortoise Media and become one of its largest shareholders, the statement added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From World
-
Saudi projects worth $49.8 billion build bridges of hope for people with disabilities5 minutes ago
-
North Gaza hospital director says Israeli strikes hit facility5 minutes ago
-
Environment Minister reveals 2025 comprehensive volunteer strategy to empower 500,000 volunteers6 minutes ago
-
Custodian of Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of Finland on Independence Day15 minutes ago
-
S. Korean democracy faces 'most critical moment', opposition leader tells AFP15 minutes ago
-
Belgian Rider ‘Verwimp’ Wins Dressage Cup Class of Equestrian Federation 202415 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires welcomes Head Father of World Bektashi HQ to Embassy16 minutes ago
-
Chinese, Vietnamese parties hold 19th theory seminar25 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka to raise disability allowance from the 2025 budget25 minutes ago
-
10th anniversary of Chinese Drama Theater program celebrated in Cambodia26 minutes ago
-
Russia takes villages in key areas of east Ukraine front35 minutes ago
-
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan to attend Doha Forum35 minutes ago