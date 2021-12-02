UrduPoint.com

UK's Guernsey Island Issues 40 Fishing Licenses To French Vessels

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Guernsey, one of the islands in the English Channel, issued on Wednesday 40 fishing licenses to French vessels in compliance with a post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and the European Union (EU).

"The licences issued are all in respect of French vessels registered in either Normandy or Brittany. These licences will enable those 40 vessels to continue to fish in Bailiwick waters under the new TCA (Trade and Cooperation Agreement) licensing regime from 1 February 2022," the self-governing territory said in a statement.

Guernsey authorities added that licenses for a further three vessels will be issued in due course, but stressed that more technical discussions will be needed with the EU in terms of the "extent and nature" of qualifying vessels' fishing activity.

Under the post-Brexit trade deal reached by London and Brussels last year, EU fishing vessels can continue to operate in British waters as long as they apply for new licenses and can show that they have fished in each other's waters for years.

However, France has accused the United Kingdom of non-compliance with the Brexit agreement provisions on fishing licenses and threatened to impose sanctions starting December 10, unless the dispute is settled.

In October, French authorities held a Scottish-registered trawler in the port of Le Havre for a week after claiming that it had been fishing in French waters without the proper license.

