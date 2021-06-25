(@ChaudhryMAli88)

British Health Minister Matt Hancock, who found himself in the eye of the storm a week ago as prime minister Boris Johnson purportedly called him "hopeless" for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, made headlines on Friday for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a close aide

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) British Health Minister Matt Hancock, who found himself in the eye of the storm a week ago as prime minister Boris Johnson purportedly called him "hopeless" for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, made headlines on Friday for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a close aide.

The Sun reported that Hancock has been having a secret affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo, and to support its claim, the tabloid published a photo of the couple kissing and embracing inside the Department of Health in early May.

In a statement issued a few hours after the Sun story was published, the health secretary apologized for breaching social distancing rules and letting people down.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats immediately urged Johnson to fire him, but Hancock made clear in his statement that his intention was to continue in his post and requested media to respect his familys privacy in this personal matter.