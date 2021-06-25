UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Health Minister Facing Public Outrage Over Alleged Extramarital Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 08:59 PM

UK's Health Minister Facing Public Outrage Over Alleged Extramarital Affairs

British Health Minister Matt Hancock, who found himself in the eye of the storm a week ago as prime minister Boris Johnson purportedly called him "hopeless" for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, made headlines on Friday for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a close aide

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) British Health Minister Matt Hancock, who found himself in the eye of the storm a week ago as prime minister Boris Johnson purportedly called him "hopeless" for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, made headlines on Friday for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a close aide.

The Sun reported that Hancock has been having a secret affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo, and to support its claim, the tabloid published a photo of the couple kissing and embracing inside the Department of Health in early May.

In a statement issued a few hours after the Sun story was published, the health secretary apologized for breaching social distancing rules and letting people down.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats immediately urged Johnson to fire him, but Hancock made clear in his statement that his intention was to continue in his post and requested media to respect his familys privacy in this personal matter.

Related Topics

Storm Fire Prime Minister Hancock May Democrats Post Media

Recent Stories

Rain wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered place ..

20 seconds ago

China building new space environment monitoring st ..

21 seconds ago

Blinken hopes US to reopen soon to Europeans

23 seconds ago

Colosseum's underground labyrinth restored to eeri ..

24 seconds ago

Sindh's Provincial Selection Board-II recommends p ..

53 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 13 illegal labs ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.