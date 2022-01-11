LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Heathrow airport authorities on Tuesday urged the government to remove all COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated travelers, claiming that at least 600,000 passengers canceled their travel plans in December after tougher restrictions were imposed to prevent the spreading of the Omicron variant.

"We are urging the UK government to remove all testing now for fully vaccinated passengers and to adopt a playbook for any future Variants of Concern that is more predictable, limits additional measures only to passengers from high-risk destinations and allows quarantine at home instead of in a hotel," the UK´s largest airport said in a statement.

It said that only 19.4 million passengers passed through Heathrow in 2021 - less than a quarter of 2019 and lower than 2020 levels, adding that there is "significant doubt over the speed at which demand will recover."

"There are currently travel restrictions, such as testing, on all Heathrow routes - the aviation industry will only fully recover when these are all lifted and there is no risk that they will be reimposed at short notice, a situation which is likely to be years away;" Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye was also quoted as saying.

Following the identification of the new variant in November, the UK government announced that all travelers arriving in the United Kingdom were required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test and self-isolate until they received a negative result from a pre-booked post-arrival PCR test.

The official announcement and the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by Omicron worldwide led to many people canceling their travel plans over Christmas.

Last week, the new rules were relaxed again as the government scrapped the pre-departure tests for fully vaccinated passengers and replaced the second-day PCR tests with lateral flows, arguing that such measures were no longer effective given the large number of Omicron cases within the UK.