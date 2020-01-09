(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The UK House of Commons approved the European Union withdrawal bill on Thursday, sending it to the upper House of Lords.

The bill passed the third reading by 330 votes to 231 after two days of debates. No new clauses or amendments were passed.

If the upper house endorses the terms of the "divorce" pact it will go to the queen to be signed and the United Kingdom will quit the union as planned on January 31.

Brexit will trigger a transition period that ends on December 31 with the UK leaving the EU's customs union and single market. The two hope to negotiate a new trade arrangement by that time.