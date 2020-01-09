UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's House Of Commons Passes Brexit Bill In Close Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

UK's House of Commons Passes Brexit Bill in Close Vote

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The UK House of Commons approved the European Union withdrawal bill on Thursday, sending it to the upper House of Lords.

The bill passed the third reading by 330 votes to 231 after two days of debates. No new clauses or amendments were passed.

If the upper house endorses the terms of the "divorce" pact it will go to the queen to be signed and the United Kingdom will quit the union as planned on January 31.

Brexit will trigger a transition period that ends on December 31 with the UK leaving the EU's customs union and single market. The two hope to negotiate a new trade arrangement by that time.

Related Topics

European Union Divorce Reading United Kingdom January December Market

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

2 hours ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

2 hours ago

Accountability Court adjourns hearing in Karke Ren ..

3 minutes ago

Young man commits suicide in Mithi

3 minutes ago

Two Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry st ..

3 minutes ago

Two new polio cases surface in DG Khan

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.