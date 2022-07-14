MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) UK's former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has supported the candidacy of former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak for the next leader of the Conservative Party, media reported.

On Wednesday, the first round of voting for the next party leader was held by the Tories. The required minimum of 30 or more votes was gained by Sunak (88 votes), Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt (67), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (50), former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch (40), Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat (37) and Attorney General England and Wales Suella Braverman (32). Hunt (18) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (25) left the race.

"First of all, the big challenge we face now is economic, and this is someone of formidable ability, who has been thinking about the right thing to do for our economy, for families up and down the country, very hard over the last two years," Hunt said, as quoted by The Telegraph.

He also called Sunak one of the most decent and straight people with the highest standards of integrity.

The following rounds can be held until the two main contenders remain. After that, the winner will be chosen between the two "finalists" by all members of the party, counting around 200,000. Voting will take place by mail.

Boris Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK Conservative Party. He will perform his duties until the appointment of a new head of the cabinet.