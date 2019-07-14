UrduPoint.com
UK's Hunt Voices Condition For Facilitating Release Of Detained Iranian Oil Tanker

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

UK's Hunt Voices Condition For Facilitating Release of Detained Iranian Oil Tanker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The United Kingdom would facilitate the release of Iranian Grace 1 oil tanker, detained last week by Gibraltar over suspected transfer of crude oil to a Syrian refinery in circumvention of EU sanctions, if Tehran guarantees it would not go to Syria, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday following a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Gibraltar detained the Iranian Grace 1 oil supertanker on July 4. On Saturday, the Gibraltar police said they had released on bail the four crew members, detained and interrogated earlier this week.

"Just spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif. Constructive call. I reassured him our concern was destination not origin of the oil on Grace One and that UK would facilitate release if we received guarantees that it would not be going to Syria, following due process in [Gibraltar] courts," Hunt posted on his Twitter account.

Zarif, in turn, has assured that Iran wants to resolve the issue and does not seek escalation, Hunt added.

On July 4, the government of Gibraltar said its law enforcement agencies, assisted by Royal Marines, had detained an Iranian super tanker loaded with two million barrels of crude oil. Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said that his government "had reasons to believe" that the tanker was headed to the Banyas Refinery, which belongs to an entity that is subject to the EU sanctions against Syria. Iran has denied that Grace 1 transported oil to Syria.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, in turn, claimed that the vessel had been detained at the request of the United States in a bid to zero Iranian oil exports.

