LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The pledge of UK Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt to boost the country's defense spending in order to deter an alleged Russia threat is just a campaign promise, made to gain more votes, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London said on Tuesday.

Incumbent Foreign Secretary Hunt pledged on Saturday, if elected prime minister, to increase defense spending by 15 billion Pounds ($19 billion) within the next five years in order for London to champion the deterrence of Russia's alleged aggression in Europe.

When asked to comment on Hunt's statement, the Russian embassy spokesperson described it as a campaign promise within the Conservative Party leadership race, which aims to attract more votes for the candidate.

Hunt and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson are now the only two candidates for the Conservative leadership. The winner is expected to be announced on July 23 and assume the prime minister's office the next day.