MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The imports of the United Kingdom from Russia in June decreased by 96.6% compared to the average monthly figure in the 12 months before February 2022 and reached their lowest since 1997 due to sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, the UK office for national statistics said on Wednesday.

"Imports of goods from Russia totalled £33 million ($38.85 million) in June 2022, the lowest level since records began in January 1997. This is a decrease of 96.6% compared with the average monthly imports in the 12 months to February 2022," the office said in a fresh analysis of the impact of sanctions on UK trade with Russia, adding that "the largest decreases (were) seen in imports of fuels, unspecified goods and material manufactures."

According to the analysis, the UK did not import fuels from Russia in June 2022 for the first time since 1997, marking a 499 million pound decrease (100%) compared to the monthly average for the 12 months until February 2022.

The imports of unspecified goods from Russia, including parcel posts, coins, precious metals, and non-monetary gold, fell by 277 million Pounds (99.9%) to 0.4 million pounds over the same period. Imports of material manufactures from Russia decreased by 90.1% from 121 million pounds to 13.4 million pounds. Imports of non-ferrous metals totaled 6 million pounds, a 94.7% decrease, and iron and steel imports were only 0.9 million, down 88.6%.

The exports of UK's products to Russia amounted to 83 million pounds in June 2022, a 168 million pound decrease (66.

9%) compared to the average monthly exports in the 12 months until February 2022. Exports of machinery and transport equipment to Russia fell by 91.3%, with a 87.2% decrease in exports of miscellaneous manufactures.

Chemicals are the only item that showed an increase in the Russia-UK trade with a slight increase of 1.4 million pounds (2.3%) to 61.6 million pounds in June 2022. This increase is driven by a 61.8% rise in exports of medicines to Russia, which are exempt from sanctions.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. Western countries, including the United States and the UK, have since rolled out comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

According to the statistics office, London has already imposed restrictions on over 96% of goods imported from Russia. In March, the UK government decided to phase out oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022 and to impose an additional 35% import tariff on goods. In April, London banned imports of iron and steel products, silver, wood products, and high-end goods. In June, the UK government added other categories of goods to the additional 35% tariff and imposed an import ban on gold.

Before the military operation in Ukraine, Russia was the UK's largest supplier of oil, with imports from Russia accounting for 24.1% of refined oil. London had also been importing up to 5.9% of the total UK crude oil and 4.9% of gas from Russia.