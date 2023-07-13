Open Menu

UK's Industrial Production In May Down 0,6% On April - ONS

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

UK's Industrial Production in May Down 0,6% on April - ONS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The United Kingdom's industrial production decreased by 0.6% in May compared to April, the UK Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

"Monthly production output is estimated to have fallen 0.6% in May 2023; this follows a fall of 0.2% (revised up from a fall of 0.3%) in April 2023," the ONS said.

The decline affected three out of four production sectors, driven by a 2% fall in electricity and gas, 1.7% fall in water supply and sewerage and 0.2% manufacturing, not remedied by the 0.3% growth in mining and quarrying, the office said.

In annual terms, industrial production in May fell by 2.3% in line with expectations.

"Monthly manufacturing output decreased by 0.2% and saw 8 of its 13 sub-sectors negatively contributing to growth during May 2023," the statement read.

Year-on-year the figure fell 1.2%, while a 1.7% decline was expected.

