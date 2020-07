(@ChaudhryMAli88)

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group said Tuesday it was in talks to build a new 4x4 vehicle at a Daimler plant in France, after reviewing its plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group said Tuesday it was in talks to build a new 4x4 vehicle at a Daimler plant in France, after reviewing its plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ineos Automotive had said it was looking to build the Grenadier car at sites in Wales and Portugal, but has now said it was in "detailed discussions with (Daimler's) Mercedes-Benz on the acquisition of its Hambach site in Moselle, France".