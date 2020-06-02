UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Iraq War Crimes Probe Dismisses All But One Complaint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 06:27 PM

UK's Iraq war crimes probe dismisses all but one complaint

An independent British investigator looking into allegations that UK soldiers committed war crimes in Iraq between 2003 and 2009 said Tuesday that all but one of the thousands of complaints had been dropped

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :An independent British investigator looking into allegations that UK soldiers committed war crimes in Iraq between 2003 and 2009 said Tuesday that all but one of the thousands of complaints had been dropped.

The Service Prosecuting Authority director Andrew Cayley told BBC radio that it was "quite possible" that none of the original allegations would lead to a prosecution.

Cayley said the overwhelming majority of the cases were thrown out in the early stage of the probe because the alleged offences were "at such a very low level".

He did not provide details of the allegation in the last remaining case.

British combat troops fought alongside other coalition forces in an effort to quell unrest that followed the 2003 US invasion and subsequent fall and execution of dictator Saddam Hussein.

Former lawyer Phil Shiner and a team in Berlin drew on the accounts of more than 400 Iraqis who allegedly witnessed or experienced crimes ranging from rape and torture to mock executions and other atrocities.

A UK tribunal struck off Shiner after finding him guilty of misconduct and dishonesty in connection with the allegations in 2017.

Cayley told the BBC he was also "convinced" that no action would be taken in a separate International Criminal Court (ICC) probe that prosecutor Fatou Bensouda reopened in 2014.

"My sense is these matters are coming to a conclusion," Cayley said.

A lawyer representing some of the soldiers accused by Shiner called for a public apology over the "vile war crime slurs".

"At long last, this witch hunt is coming to an end," lawyer Hilary Meredith said.

The investigation into the allegation "came at a price -- not only the cost to the taxpayer but the shattered lives, careers, marriages and health of those falsely accused over many years", the soldiers' lawyer said.

The Ministry of Defence said in 2012 it had paid 15.1 million ($19 million, 17 million Euros) to more than 200 Iraqis who had accused British troops of illegal detention and torture.

Related Topics

UK ICC Iraq Berlin Lead Price Criminals 2017 Dictator All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

NAB team arrives outside the residence of Shehbaz ..

38 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific operates special repatriation flights ..

39 minutes ago

UK, France Discuss Joint Efforts to Battle COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago

Governor Balochistan condoles death of renowned po ..

1 minute ago

Global stocks jump on easing coronavirus crisis

1 minute ago

Hafeez Shaikh thanks China for helping overcome Co ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.