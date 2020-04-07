UrduPoint.com
UK's Jet2 Budget Airline Cancels All Flights Until June 17 Due To Coronavirus

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Jet2, a low-cost airline based in the United Kingdom, has canceled all scheduled flights until June 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said on Tuesday in a statement.

"In view of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on June 17th.

This means for customers travelling before this date, unfortunately your flights and holidays will not be operating," Jet2 said.

The airline added it would contact all affected customers directly due to the "unprecedented" number of calls.

In late March, another UK-based budget airline, EasyJet, announced that it was suspending all flights until further notice because of the global health crisis.

