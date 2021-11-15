LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed on Sunday the car explosion in Liverpool, describing it as an "awful incident."

"My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident in Liverpool today.

I want to thank the emergency services for their quick response and professionalism, and the police for their ongoing work on the investigation," Johnson tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Merseyside police said that a car exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured. Later, three people were arrested during the investigation under the Terrorism Act.