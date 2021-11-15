UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Addresses Car Explosion In Liverpool

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

UK's Johnson Addresses Car Explosion in Liverpool

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed on Sunday the car explosion in Liverpool, describing it as an "awful incident."

"My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident in Liverpool today.

I want to thank the emergency services for their quick response and professionalism, and the police for their ongoing work on the investigation," Johnson tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Merseyside police said that a car exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured. Later, three people were arrested during the investigation under the Terrorism Act.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Prime Minister Police Car Liverpool Man United Kingdom Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

2 hours ago
 Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 t ..

Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 to shape future of manufacturin ..

3 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Dire ..

Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Director

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local New ..

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local News Networks Forum on Nov 25

4 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean ..

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

4 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services receives prestigious awar ..

Emirates Health Services receives prestigious award in digital healthcare field

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.