UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Announces Inequality Review After Anti-racism Protests

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:41 PM

UK's Johnson announces inequality review after anti-racism protests

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a government review into "all aspects of inequality" following a wave of anti-racism protests in Britain, but was accused of using it to delay real action

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a government review into "all aspects of inequality" following a wave of anti-racism protests in Britain, but was accused of using it to delay real action.

Johnson said there had been "huge progress" in tackling racism "but there is much more that we need to do, and we will".

"It is time for a cross-governmental commission to look at all aspects of inequality -- in employment, in health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life," he wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Britain has been rocked by protests against racial discrimination, some of them violent, following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, as he was arrested by police in the United States.

In a broadcast interview, Johnson said he wanted to "change the narrative so we stop the sense of victimisation and discrimination".

"We stop the discrimination, we stamp out racism, and we start to have a real sense of expectation of success." But David Lammy, justice spokesman for the main opposition Labour party, said the lack of detail about the new review suggested it "was written on the back of a fag (cigarette) packet yesterday to assuage the Black Lives Matter protest".

He said the government should focus on implementing the recommendations of numerous reviews already completed, including one by Lammy himself about discrimination in criminal justice.

"Get on with the action, legislate, move!" he urged Johnson in an interview with BBC radio.

"Black people aren't playing victims, as Boris indicates, they are protesting precisely because the time for review is over and the time for action is now."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Man David Progress George United States Criminals All Government Opposition Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Careem becomes the region’s multi-service, every ..

9 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.06 a barrel F ..

27 minutes ago

PCB unveils ambitious five-year Strategy for the g ..

29 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,043 new COVID-19 cases

42 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance and Bpifrance join hands t ..

43 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Diya ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.