MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that an independent public inquiry into the government's COVID-19 response will be carried out.

"Amid such tragedy that state has an obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and as candidly as possible and to learn every lesson for the future, which is why I've always said that when the time is right there should be a full and independent inquiry.

So, I can confirm today that the government will establish an independent public inquiry on a statutory basis with full powers under the Inquiries Act of 2005," Johnson told the UK parliament.

The prime minister added that the public inquiry is likely to begin next year.

"I expect that the right moment for the inquiry to begin is at the end of this period [of expected growth in the rate of COVID-19 infection this coming winter], in the spring of next year, spring 2022," Johnson added.