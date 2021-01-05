(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new lockdown in England on Monday night, in a bid to rein in the surging coronavirus cases associated with the fast-spreading strain.

"In England, we must... go into a national lockdown, which is tough enough to contain this variant.

That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home," he said in an address to the nation.

Going out will be allowed only for essential purposes, such as shopping for vital goods, working if telecommuting is not possible, exercising, getting medical help or escaping domestic abuse.

Primary schools, secondary schools, and colleges across England will move to remote permit provision starting Tuesday, except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers.