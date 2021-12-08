UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Apologises Over Aides Joking About Lockdown Party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised "unreservedly" on Wednesday, after a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social events were banned under Covid-19 rules

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised "unreservedly" on Wednesday, after a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social events were banned under Covid-19 rules.

"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives," Johnson told MPs during a raucous parliamentary question session where rivals called for his resignation.

