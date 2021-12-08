(@FahadShabbir)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized "unreservedly" on Wednesday after a video clip showed his staff at Number 10 Downing Street joking about a Christmas party that was allegedly celebrated last year in breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules, and pledged to take disciplinary action if rules were broken

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized "unreservedly" on Wednesday after a video clip showed his staff at Number 10 Downing Street joking about a Christmas party that was allegedly celebrated last year in breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules, and pledged to take disciplinary action if rules were broken.

"I apologize unreservedly for the offense it has caused up and down the country and I apologize for the impression that it gives," Johnson told Parliament during a weekly questioning session.

He claimed that he was also "furious" to see the video, aired on Tuesday evening by broadcaster ITV, in which senior aides are seen laughing and joking about a party that allegedly took place on December 26, 2020, at the prime minister�s official residence.

"I could understand how infuriating it must be to think that the people who've been setting the rules have not been following the rules, because I was also furious to see that clip," Johnson added.

He stressed, however, that he has been "repeatedly reassured since these allegations emerged," that there was no party and no rules were broken.

Johnson said he has ordered his Cabinet secretary to establish all the facts and that he will take disciplinary action against all those involved in the event that an investigation finds they broke COVID-19 rules.