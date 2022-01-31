UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Apologizes In Parliament After Damning Report On Downing Street Parties

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 09:14 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday apologized in Parliament after an internal investigation into alleged parties held at his official residence and other government premises during the COVID-19 lockdown found serious "failures of leadership and judgment" by his government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday apologized in Parliament after an internal investigation into alleged parties held at his official residence and other government premises during the COVID-19 lockdown found serious "failures of leadership and judgment" by his government.

"Firstly, I want to say sorry. I am sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and sorry for the way this matter has been handled," Johnson told lawmakers.

>